CLEEK, Rose

October 9, 1922 – Sept. 24, 2021

Rose Cleek peacefully passed away at her daughterÕs home, where she had lived for the last four and a half years. She was 98 years old.

She was born Rose Kuzyk in Hammond, IN to Samuel and Frances Kuzyk. Rose graduated from Hammond High in 1941 and later attended Purdue University. During this time, she met her husband, Howard Cleek, and they married in 1949. Howard, Rose, and their growing family lived in various parts of the country, until finally settling in Goleta, CA in 1972.

Rose devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She particularly loved volunteering to babysit her grandchildren and was close to them as they grew up. She also adored her great-grandsons, Joshua, Jaxon, Axel and RJ. Rose enjoyed traveling the world with family or friends, camping with her Lazy Days group, lake trips with her family and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mike, and her husband of 67 years, Howard.

She is survived by her sons; Jerry (Rofel) Cleek of Newbury Park, CA and Ken (Re–e) Cleek of Bakersfield, CA; her daughter Patti (Mark Sr.) Duell of Santa Barbara, CA; her grandchildren, Tiffany Cleek, Valerie Cleek, Marissa (Shawn) Book, Mark Duell, Jr. and Shannon (Marion) Brooks; and her four great-grandsons.

Our deepest gratitude to Marta, Amy, and Teresa for all the wonderful help they provided.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.