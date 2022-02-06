CLIFFORD, Lee-Etta

Lee-Etta Clifford (nee Morris) passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 16, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 92. Lee-Etta was born in Santa Barbara on February 13, 1927 and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. In 1954, Lee-Etta married Fred W. Clifford at El Montecito Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara and the couple moved to West Los Angeles. Three years later, the couple moved to Pacific Palisades, where they raised their two sons. In 1984, Lee-Etta returned to Santa Barbara and resided there for the remaining of her years.

As a teenager, Lee-Etta spent countless hours at the beach, a love that lasted her entire life. She also enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren and her many special friends, including Lydia Reed (nee Bodrero) and Joan Jennings (nee Liecty), friends of over 80 years.

Lee-Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Clifford in 1980, and is survived by Mark (Carolynne) Clifford of Pasadena, California; Scott (Lexie) Clifford of San Anselmo, California, and their children Christopher, Matthew and Claire.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there are no immediate plans for a Celebration of Life.