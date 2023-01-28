Climate change is a big cash cow

It was recently reported that Greenland recorded its highest temperatures in 1,000 years.

First, what’s wrong with that statement?

In 1612, Italian inventor Santorio Santorio came out with the first thermometer but no real accurate way to determine a patient’s mouth temperature. Around 100 years later, Daniel Fahrenheit invented a more reliable way using mercury, and his method had a temperature scale.

Considering the above, I would like to know who was sitting in Greenland 600 years earlier and measuring the temperature of one of the most desolate places on the planet. But just to play along, since we’re still millions of years coming out of an ice age, I imagine it’s possible it did get warmer.

The conference in Davos, Switzerland was yet another ridiculous charade of climate posturing. I keep trying to find a more powerful definition for hypocrite.

It’s beyond belief that the likes of Al Gore and John Kerry continue to attend these summits. These self-glorifying preach-fests force upon the masses the impending doom of climate change. And they do so with such angry convictions and a straight face. Yet the images of a thousand private jets lined up that transported these phony greens, in many cases just a couple people per plane, the helicopters who flew them to Davos, or the enormous black, gas sucking beasts who drove them there are simply ignored.

There is no shame.

Environmentalists the world over want to strip you of your petrol-operated vehicle and completely ignore the plumes of carbon that billowed over Davos.

Years ago, when Greta Thunberg screamed at the world and refused to fly, drive or use any modern convenience to get home because it would have been the end of the planet was at it again right next door in Germany. She was protesting a coal mine and never said a peep about the frauds who brainwashed her for their own oil overindulgences. Because as John Kerry said, he’s an important guy and needs to fly private. The rest of you just deal with it.

California always gets the brunt from the Climate Cultists. None more so than the old Gov. Jerry Brown, who shrieked for many years the death of the planet was just around the corner.

Back in 2018, Gov. Brown said we need to take extraordinary steps to “shift the weather back to where it historically was (and where was that exactly?),” noting that the current climate is the hottest it’s been “since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago.” Was he around then? Could have been, I guess.

It was another stupid statement (along with numerous others) that too many people didn’t question. Jerry blamed all the fires on climate change when as we all know, There are arsonists, lightning and fires caused by power lines. Then the argument becomes, “But they burn hotter because the weather is hotter.”

No, they don’t. Hot is hot.

Gov. Brown further claimed days are going be 135 degrees for months on end. Just like Al Gore predicted, a few decades ago, the snow on Mount Kilimanjaro would melt away. Wrong!

We all know fires take off with the wind made worse from lack of proper forest management. The environmentalists go silent about forest management because it’s their fault for putting the kibosh on doing the right thing. Their irresponsible behavior caused more smoke and pollution beyond measure.

And there’s no accounting for how much wildlife has been lost, including the revered Spotted Owl. That’s who’s to blame. So good going hippies.

The stupidity continues today with Gov. Gavin Newsom giving us sermons over the years about how the drought will continue to get worse from climate change. Hotter days, hotter fires, yada yada yada, and no rain. Oops.

But then, to cover his behind he recently tweeted, “Megadroughts. Wildfires. Historic floods and atmospheric rivers. This whiplash weather is not an anomaly. California is proof that the climate crisis is real and we have to take it seriously.”

What a way to cover your butt.

And give me a break. California, a very tiny slice of the planet, proves climate change is real? That’s from a guy who has never worked in his life. Gov. Newsom has zero education or knowledge about what makes the weather, and he’s telling us that a normal pineapple express is proof we’re all going to die. And people sponge this baseless stuff up because an empty suit politician said so.

Climate change is a huge cash cow for environmental organizations, for China and everything in between. From solar panels to windmills. From the federal government to private enterprise to how people are even manipulated to vote.

You can do a simple search and learn about storms hundreds of years ago much larger than our recent rains. And droughts that lasted for decades. Fires, hurricanes, tornados, snow and rain are never uniform year to year. You hear every fire season, ‘“This is the new normal.”

But scientists have calculated before Europeans touched America’s shores, 4.4 million acres of California burned annually, which is 16 times larger than the amount that burned in 2019. There just weren’t any homes to burn down back then.

There’s no point in using facts. These issues are emotionally driven, and no one wants to hear them. It’s easier to have someone tell you the polar bears are dying; the snow is melting, and we’re going to be getting cooked soon if we don’t drown first.

In the meantime, prepare to continue to have a large portion of your budget spent on fuel.

Natural gas is being throttled back, and we’ve all been shocked by our recent bills. More power outages. And more coal plants. Huh? Yes, you need the coal plants to produce the power so you can plug in your electric vehicle.

And as you drive around in that delightful electric car feeling tingly all over because you’re doing your part to stave off climate change, give thanks to all the slaves who suffered to make those batteries for you. I’m not against electric cars, and I imagine someday I may be driving one when I can go farther than 250 miles and not waste hours charging it.

In the meantime, I’m grateful that EVs leave more gas for me.

