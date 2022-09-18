Climate change isn’t the problem

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom blames climate change for the week-long warnings to conserve power starting at 4 p.m.

But California’s climate hasn’t suddenly changed. Triple-digit temperatures aren’t unprecedented in September.

4 p.m. is when solar energy starts to go to zero. Natural gas power becomes most of the base load. Gas-powered capacity declined from 2010 to 2020 by 4,300 megawatts and nuclear power by 2,150. Solar and wind cannot supply power when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

Californians paid 29 cents per kilowatt hour in June, twice as much as neighboring states.

The grid problems that California is enduring will grow and spread as supersized green energy subsidies spread throughout the U.S. economy in coming years.

The problem is the left’s climate policy, not climate change.

David King

Goleta