CLINE, Bill

Bill “B.B.” Cline, of Goleta, died 3/30/2021. He is survived by his sons John and Robert, Robert’s wife, Barbara Hemmen, his sister Anita Borchardt and his brother Charles.

Bill was born in Otterville, Missouri on April 17, 1927, in the family home on the “Bluegrass” farm where his father and grandfather had also been born. He enlisted in the United States Navy in early April 1945 and reported for duty immediately after high school graduation. He was stationed on Guam for one year following V-J Day, working as a yeoman striker processing papers for the return of thousands of GIs who had been stationed in the Pacific theater of operations. After his military service he attended Central Missouri State

College.

He was married on August 24, 1947 to Lela Donley, his loving wife for 56 wonderful years, until her death on Januray 11, 2004. Prior to their move to the Santa Barbara/Goleta area in 1962, he and Lela had lived in Kansas City, MO as well as Denver and Evergreen, CO.

Bill enjoyed his career in sales, retiring in 1990 from his position as area representative for Hills Bros. Coffee, Inc. – for whom he had been an employee for more than 32 years. As an Elder and Deacon he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, USA. Bill enjoyed golf, playing bridge with Lela and their many friends and relatives, afternoon walks on the Goleta pier, and traveling by auto. After retirement, he and Lela spent an entire year trekking around our country, eventually visiting all 50 states – a trip they both enjoyed and often talked about.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date. Friends may honor their memory of him with a contribution to the local food bank.