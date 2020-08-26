Clippers destroy Dallas to take series lead

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back in a big way from Sunday’s buzzer-beating loss to Dallas.

The Clippers defeated the Mavericks 154-111 Tuesday night in Orlando to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Paul George had a game-high 35 points to lead L.A., while Kawhi Leonard chipped in 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Montrezl Harrel added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Clippers jumped out to a 41-22 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They led 76-52 at the break and outscored Dallas by 18 points in the final quarter.

The Mavericks, who were without Kristaps Porzingis for the second consecutive game, were led by Luka Doncic who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers will look to close out their first-round series Thursday night, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Lakers will also look to close on their first-round series against Portland, as they take on the Trailblazers at 6 p.m. tonight on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

— Mitchell White