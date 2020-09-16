Clippers fall in Game 7

What began as a dream season for the Los Angeles Clippers came to a crashing halt on Tuesday night.

The Clippers, who held a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, lost Game 7 by a score of 104-89 in Orlando.

Denver, in reaching its first Western Conference Finals since 2009, outscored the Clippers by 17 points in the second half to win going away.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 40 points, draining six 3-pointers in the win. Denver was also led by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists. Gary Harris and Jerami Grant also chipped in, both finishing with 14 points.

The Clippers, a team many thought would match up with the Lakers for a chance to reach the NBA Finals, were led in scoring by Montrezl Harrell, who had 20 points. Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored just 14 and 10 points, respectively. Leonard was just 6-22 from the floor, while George shot 4-16 from the field.

Denver advances to take on LeBron James and the Lakers. That series will begin Friday night.

