CLOSE-CIBULL, JEANETTE ¨JAN¨ (BRESCHINI)

Jeanette “Jan” Close-Cibull (Breschini) died on November 1, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California with her loving husband by her side.

Jan was born in Monterey, California on December 16, 1932 and grew up in Salinas with her parents, Joseph and Elena Breschini. Jan majored in English at Cal Berkeley and has been a Bears fan and supporter ever since. In 1959 Jan married Joe Close and the two of them were very involved in state politics. Jan’s career was in social work, specializing in facilitating adoptions. After her first husband’s death, she reconnected with Bob Cibull, a college sweetheart. She moved to Santa Barbara and she and Bob married in 1988. They were an adorable couple who were deeply devoted to each other and were still sneaking kisses until the end. Soon after arriving in Santa Barbara, Jan began volunteering with Transition House helping with fundraising and serving as president of the board. Even when she was suffering from severe back and neck pain, she was always there to help whoever needed it. Jan will be remembered as a bright, strong, independent woman with a fierce passion for helping families. She was a great step-mother that always supported and loved her kids and grandkids. Jan was also an artist, a lover of Jazz music, crossword puzzles, travel, the Golden State Warriors, Joe Montana and the 49ers, and all animals, but especially cats.

Jan was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Elena Brischini, her brother, Patrick Breschini, and her first husband, Joseph Close. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob Cibull, three step-children, Jeff Cibull (Liza) of Stevenson Ranch, Julie Fischer (Randy) of Goleta and Steve Cibull (Marileen) of Alameda as well as seven grandchildren – Michael, Nathan, Jacqueline, Jack, Ryan, Lindsey, Jason, and a great-grandson, Mason, as well as many friends including those in “The Dirty Dozen”, a friend group that has lasted since her school days, and her cat Indy.

Due to Covid 19 there will not be a service. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transition House at 425 E. Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, ASPCA.org (cat rescue), or Hospice in Jan’s name.