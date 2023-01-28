Closure issued for East Beach at Sycamore Creek

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “beach closure” notice for all recreational water contact at East Beach within one-quarter mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall.

The closure is in response to a spill of untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline.

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services was notified by the city of Santa Barbara of a broken sewer pipe on the bridge spanning Sycamore Creek at East Mason Street. The broken pipe was repaired Wednesday evening, and the city indicated the damage and associated release likely occurred as a result of the recent storm. It was estimated that the spill involved a release of approximately 5,500 gallons of sewage to Sycamore Creek.

The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use.

Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.

For more information, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Katherine Zehnder