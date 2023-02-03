Closures lifted for local beaches

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closures for Miramar and Fernald Point beaches.

Recent ocean water quality testing conducted by the Department’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

Santa Barbara County implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of county watersheds and beaches. For more information, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Katherine Zehnder