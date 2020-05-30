Closures planned for 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed between Bailard Avenue and Sheffield Drive, while alternating onramps will be closed from Casitas Pass Road and Linden Avenue. Overnight closures are also planned Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, alternating onramp and offramp closures are planned in the area, according to Caltrans officials.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to Bailard AVenue. Overnight closures are also planned Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed.

Caltrans officials noted that paving will be ongoing throughout the week. Motorists should expect flagmen and delays on local streets. Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time.

Paving will occur by Casitas Pass Road, Via Real, the new roundabout and Linden Avenue.

Work is also planned near the bridges over Franklin and Santa Monica creeks.

Drainage improvements are ongoing between the northbound 101 onramps and offramps at Bailard Avenue, and sound wall work is being conducted south of Carpinteria Avenue.

For more information, visit www.sbroads.com.