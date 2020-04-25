Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

During overnight hours April 26, one northbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane, as well as the onramp at Linden Avenue and the on and offramps at Santa Monica Road. In addition, from 9 a.m. April 27 to 3 p.m. May 1, one lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane. During overnight hours April 27 and 28, one lane will be closed, as well as the onramp at Linden Avenue, as well as on and offramps at Santa Monica Road and Santa Claus Lanes, according to Caltrans officials.

During overnight hours April 26, one southbound lane will be closed from the Santa Claus Lane undercrossing to Casitas Pass Road. From 7 a.m. April 27 to 3 p.m. April 30, one highway lane will be closed, as well as the onramp at Casitas Pass Road. During overnight hours April 27 to April 30, one lane will be closed, along with the on and offramps at Casitas Pass Road and the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue.

The southbound on and offramps at Reynolds Avenue will be closed during overnight hours April 27 and 28, as well as overnight hours April 28 through April 30.

For more information on this project, visit www.sbroads.com.