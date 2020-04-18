Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

During overnight hours April 19, one northbound lane will be closed from State Route 150 to South Padaro Lane, as well as the onramp at Linden Avenue and the on and offramps at Santa Monica Road. In addition, from 9 a.m. April 20 to 3 p.m. April 24, one lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Linden Avenue. During overnight hours April 20 and 21, one lane will be closed, as well as the onramp at South Padaro and Santa Claus lanes. Two northbound lanes will be closed during overnight hours April 22 and April 23, as well as one lane between State Route 150 and Parado Lane, according to Caltrans officials.

During overnight hours April 19, one southbound lane will be closed from the Padaro Lane undercrossing to State Route 150. From 7 a.m. April 20 to 3 p.m. April 24, one highway lane will be closed, as well as the onramp at Casitas Pass Road. The offramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20.

Portions of the southside of the 101 will be closed during overnight hours April 20 and 21, along with the on and offramps at Casitas Pass Road and the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue. Two southbound lanes will be closed during overnight hours April 22 and April 23, as well as one lane between Santa Claus Lane and State Route 150.

The on and offramps at Reynolds Avenue will be closed during overnight hours April 19 to 23 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20. The northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed during daytime hours April 20 to 24 and the southbound offramp at Linden Avenue remains closed, officials said.

For more information on this project, visit www.sbroads.com.

