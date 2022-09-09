Home Local Clouds appear, heat remains
Clouds appear, heat remains

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Clouds hover Thursday above Carpinteria State Beach. There was a quick shower that afternoon on the South Coast, but it was still a hot day with highs of 84 in Goleta, 88 in Santa Maria, 89 in Lompoc, 102 in Santa Ynez and 104 in New Cuyama. The National Weather Service predicted partly cloudy skies in much of the county and more heat everywhere. The forecast calls for highs of 89 in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, 87 in Lompoc, 99 in Santa Ynez and 102 in Cuyama.  And the weather service says there will be showers throughout Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in Southern California. By Monday, highs will be down to the upper 70s and low 80s in the county, according to the weather service.
