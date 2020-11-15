CLOUGH IV, LORTON L.

Lorton was a native-born and lifetime Santa Barbara resident. He was brought into the world on February 12, 1964, and taken from us on October 21,2020, after an extended illness. He is greatly missed by his loving immediate and extended family, and his many friends. Lorton is survived by his mother, Mrs. Janet Tartalia, his brother, Brenton, several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Lorton has been well described as a “great guy,” kindly and a wonderful friend who was a local painting contractor for many years. He had a love of the outdoors and especially enjoyed deep sea and surf fishing. A private memorial will be held at a later date.