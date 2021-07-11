‘Clueless’ at Goleta drive-in

COURTESY PHOTO

“Clueless” will screen Thursday during UCSB Arts & Lectures’ series of free movies at West Wind Drive-In in Goleta.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Clueless” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during its free summer movie series at West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

Based on Jane Austen’s “Emma,” the 1995 movie stars Alicia Silverstone as 15-year-old Cher, who finds it isn’t easy being the most popular and glamorous girl at Beverly Hills High School. But she manages to keep it all together and finds time to play matchmaker and complete a fashion makeover for her dowdy friend (Brittany Murphy).

Directed by Amy Heckerling, the movie also stars Stacey Dash, Donald Faison and Jeremy Sisto. By the way, Ms. Dash and Mr. Faison reprised their roles in the 1996-99 TV series based on the movie. It aired first on ABC, then UPN. (Rachel Blanchard starred as Cher in that version.)

Viewers are encouraged to arrive early Thursday at the Goleta drive-in for the food trucks, concessions, prize drawings and entertainment emceed by Catherine Remak of K-LITE 101.7.

The “Clueless” screening is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ drive-in series devoted to 1980s and ’90s movies.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason