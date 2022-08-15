Clyburn: Inflation Reduction Act will be issue in midterms

By JON STYF

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(Center Square) — South Carolina’s James Clyburn, the U.S. House Majority Whip, said the $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the House on Friday evening will be a major issue in this fall’s midterm elections.

The bill passed on a party line 220-206 vote.

In fact, the Democrat said that what happens in those elections will be a mandate on the future of the bill, which will add 87,000 agents to the Internal Revenue Service, install price requirements for some health care and provide tax credits for green energy.

“In November, it could very well be that you elect a group that will cut this bill off before it ever gets started,” Rep. Clyburn said Friday morning. “So the question is very clear: Do you want to see this legislation put in place in 2023 or do you want to see it repealed come 2023? Just that simple.”

The bill will head to President Joe Biden, who is vacationing in South Carolina, for his signature next week.

It includes tax credits for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and green energy technologies and places caps on prescription drug prices, and the summary says there are “no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less and no new taxes on small businesses — we are closing tax loopholes and enforcing the tax code.”

Earlier last week, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster spoke out against the bill, which Gov. McMaster said he believes will further increase the $30.59 trillion national debt.

“There is never a good time to raise taxes,” Gov. McMaster said. “We are taxed enough. What we need to do is spend the money on the right things.”

Sen. Graham criticized the IRS increases, saying that the department will be larger than the British Army, which includes 80,976 full-time troops, along with 52,600 in the reserves.

“I think we need a bigger British Army and a smaller IRS,” Sen. Graham said.

Rep. Clyburn said he hopes the bill’s cap on insulin costs of $35 per month for Medicare recipients can be extended to become a private insurance requirement in the future, something that he said was blocked by Senate Republicans.

He said Democrats look to improve legislation rather than attempting to repeal it.