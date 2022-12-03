Coaches make debut at Bishop Diego soccer game

Bishop Diego High School defeated Orcutt Academy 4-0 Tuesday afternoon during the first boys’ soccer game of the season.

The Santa Barbara school’s new head coach, Emmanuel Verduzco, and assistant coach Cole Richards made their coaching debut with the Cardinals during the victory.

The four goal scorers for Bishop Diego were sophomores Dawson Pennestri, Dallas Van Wingerden, Thomas Gaggs and senior Oswaldo Perez.

Coach Verduzco is working with a young varsity team with only one senior, one junior, and a mix of freshman and sophomores.

Bishop Diego finished the 2021-22 season 4-2, putting them second in the Tri-Valley League. Coach Verduzco is an alumnus of Bishop Diego High School, class of 2006.

“It is surreal to be coaching on the same field where I made so many memories playing soccer for Bishop,” Coach Verduzco told the News-Press. “Most of these boys were born the same year I graduated high school so this is a special group for me.”

Coach Verduzco was previously the head varsity soccer coach of Tri-City Christian High School in Vista. Coach Verduzco is also the owner and co-founder of Ageless Fitness, a specialized fitness studio for seniors.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com