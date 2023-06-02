Coalition calls for end to war in Ukraine, visits Carbajal’s office in Santa Barbara

CENTRAL COAST ANTIWAR COALITION PHOTO

Members of the Central Coast Antiwar Coalition visit U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office in Santa Barbara to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

As tensions continue to rise around the U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war, the Central Coast Antiwar Coalition has called upon U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to oppose the conflict.

The coalition, composed of local antiwar activists, met with Rep. Carbajal’s foreign policy adviser Esmeralda Estrada recently at the congressman’s office in Santa Barbara.

The coalition seeks an end to the U.S. funding of the war in Ukraine and the start of peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. Members explained their positions during their meeting with Ms. Estrada.

The Central Coast Antiwar Coalition, along with a number of other antiwar organizations, believes that the issue should first be addressed locally. “Congress needs to step up. We need our (congressional) members, including Congressman Carbajal, to exercise rigorous oversight,” CCAC organizer Marcy Winograd told the News-Press.

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Rep. Salud Carbajal

The war, which has lasted since February 2022, has caused an estimated 350,000 deaths.

“We do not justify this invasion, not in the least. That being said, we don’t see a military solution,” said Mrs. Winograd. “This is a proxy war between the United States and Russia — the two most nuclear armed nations in the world. What are we thinking?”

The CCAC has focused on Rep. Carbajal because of his support for a growing military fund.

“He continually votes for these bloated military budgets, trillion dollar budgets,” Mrs. Winograd told the News-Press. “More weapons for Ukraine, and I don’t see this as promising in terms of reaching any peace.”

The CCAC also highlighted how Rep. Carbajal has received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from military contractors, such as a $4,000 check from weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin in 2022.

The CCAC asked Rep. Carbajal to not accept campaign contributions from military contractors during their meeting with Mrs. Estrada. It should also be noted that the congressman serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees funding for the military.

Rep. Carbajal’s spokesperson Ian Mariani responded to questions about the CCAC by saying that the congressman supports an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Rep. Carbajal believes that the humanitarian and security assistance provided by the United States and our allies has enabled Ukraine to defend its democracy and will ensure it is in a position to secure a lasting peace on its own terms.”

Whether Rep. Carbajal will act on the Central Coast Antiwar Coalition’s concerns is yet to be seen, although Mrs. Winograd noted that the meeting with Mrs. Estrada felt like progress. The coalition is supporting a ceasefire petition being brought to the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine in Vienna, Austria later this month.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com