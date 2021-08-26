Coalition to observe International Overdose Awareness Day

SANTA BARBARA — On Tuesday, International Overdose Awareness Day, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition invites the community to visit its information table from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market on State Street.

The goals of Overdose Awareness Day are to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death, to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose, and to send a strong message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued.

The Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition serves all of Santa Barbara County and is a coalition dedicated to saving lives and preventing opioid misuse through expanding education and media outreach, enhancing opioid surveillance, preventing overdose and promoting Naloxone distribution, promoting safe disposal practices, encouraging early intervention and expanding treatment access and recovery.

For more information, contact Cindy Loayza or Alex Partida at vista@sbclinics.org.

— Marilyn McMahon