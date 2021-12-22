Coast Supply Co. to give away home renovation

COURTESY PHOTOS

Coast Supply Co. in Carpinteria is giving away a home renovation this Christmas to a deserving community member.

The work includes flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops and furniture.

In fact, “we are giving away everything but the house!” Marketing Director Aaron Nelson told the News-Press in an email.

Thursday is the final day Coast Supply will take nominations for a recipient of the home renovation. To nominate someone, email Coast Supply at info@coastsupplyco.com or go to coastsupplyco.com/giveaway.

The winner will learn of the gift on Christmas.

“We at Coast Supply have been so blessed that we want to extend the same spirit of generosity to our community,” Mr. Nelson said. “Scripture says, ‘To whom much is given, much is required,’ and we feel blessed to be able to be a blessing to a deserving family in our community.

“As natives to the area, we feel that we should take care of our own,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. We have building materials and people need them. As we celebrate Christmas and the birth of Jesus, we strive to bring some small reflection of that gift to a local family, by providing them a much needed home renovation.

“Our goal is to find someone who is an active and contributing member of our community, whether it be a nurse, teacher, firefighter, police officer, etc., whose needs we are able to meet by providing them with new flooring, kitchen and furnishing,” Mr. Nelson said.

