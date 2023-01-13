La Paloma Cafe and Cuyama Buckhorn team up for weekend event

La Paloma lead bartender Jorge Báez will teach a cocktail-making class and guide people in Mezcal tasting during “Coast to Cuyama.” La Paloma is teaming up with Cuyama Buckhorn for the event. Dates will be announced later.

Cuyama Buckhorn is partnering with La Paloma Cafe in Santa Barbara for a weekend celebrating the coast and valley of Santa Barbara County.

“Coast to Cuyama” will feature Chef Jeremy Tummel and lead bartender Jorge Baez, both from La Paloma, and Chef Daniel Horn from Cuyama Buckhorn.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 through 22, but has been delayed because of the recent storms. New dates will be announced.

Ferial Sadeghian, architect and co-owner of Cuyama Buckhorn, walks up to the resort, which is participating in “Coast to Cuyama.” The event includes a dinner, classes and more.

Included in the weekend will be a cocktail-making class and guided Mezcal tasting with Mr. Báez, a seminar with Travis Meyer of Travis Haha Fishing teaching the Ikejime method of preparing fish, a five-course sea-centric collaboration dinner with chefs Tummel and Horn, screening of “Becoming Cousteau” followed by a Q and A with filmmaker Mark Monroe plus live music, bonfires and more.

Cuyama Buckhorn, 4923 Primero St. in New Cuyama, is a roadside inn and restaurant in California’s high desert in Santa Barbara County. First opened in 1952, Cuyama Buckhorn features 21 guest rooms with amenities such as Bluetooth radios, complimentary wifi and custom-built furniture.

Vintage accents, with a nod to the property’s mid-century history, add a classic feel to modern, updated rooms. For dining, the property features a restaurant, bar and coffee shop, along with spaces for hosting private events, weddings or meetings.

La Paloma Cafe in Santa Barbara is teaming up with Cuyama Buckhorn for “Coast to Cuyama.”

Opened in 1940, La Paloma is located at 702 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Its menu celebrates the cuisine of the Californios — early Californian settlers who incorporated Spanish and Mexican influences into indigenous ingredients cooked over fire. The food focuses on the traditions of Santa Maria and influences from Baja, Mexico.

Chef Tummel is a culinary expert passionate about sustainable seafood and locally sourced meats. The Santa Barbara native’s experience draws from his time at the Wine Cask, Bacara Resort & Spa, Pebble Beach Company, Rosewood Miramar Beach, Santa Barbara City College Culinary Academy and The Bear and Star in Los Olivos.

He is known for his innovative dishes that feature hook-and line-caught fish, using environmentally friendly methods. In addition to his seafood specialties, Chef Tummel is skilled in smoking and grilling meats to perfection.

La Paloma Chef Jeremy Tummel, above, will collaborate with Cuyama Buckhorn Chef Daniel Horn on a five-course, sea-centric dinner as part of “Coast to Cuyama.”

He is also a Level One-certified sommelier, and other accomplishments include his win in 2015 as ACF Western Regional Chef of the Year and national finalist.

Chef Báez comes to Santa Barbara by way of La Paz in Baja California, Mexico. Since he joined La Paloma Cafe in 2021 as lead bartender, he has become instrumental in the development of La Paloma’s craft cocktail program and is responsible for creating the library of more than 35 100% agave mezcal brands, in addition to an impressive list of tequilas.

His passion for mixology is reflected in La Paloma’s bar program, where he incorporates traditional Mexican ingredients and techniques with his cocktails, bringing an inspired and authentic touch to the drinks that pair with Chef Tummel’s menus.

