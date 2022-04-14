Coast Village CBID ballots sent

The ballots are out.

Coast Village Community Benefit Improvement District ballots have been mailed to the 115 property owners in the proposed area.

Ballots must be submitted by June 7 when the Santa Barbara City Council is slated to hold a public hearing on the proposed district.

The proposed CBID is billed as a way for the community to enhance funding for maintenance, marketing and other projects. Proponents have also suggested the CBID could tackle the issue of parking enforcement and unavailability due to the proliferation of parklets.

“The Coast Village Association has worked for decades to support the businesses and property owners in the area,” said Jason Harris, the Santa Barbara economic development manager. “(T)he proposed Coast Village CBID is a significant step forward in their efforts for continued investment and improvements to this important neighborhood in the city.”

The proposed Coast Village CBID would include five to six square blocks of 115 parcels owned by 94 property owners along Coast Village Road and Los Patos Way.

The first-year assessment revenue in the proposed CBID is estimated to be $296,749. The CBID would have an initial term of five years.

A simple majority of the returned weighted ballots is needed for the CBID to be formed.

In late March, the Santa Barbara City Council voted in favor of a resolution of intention to establish the Coast Village CBID. Proponents told the council they wanted the area to be walkable with an enjoyable environment.

“Coast Village Road is an unsung gem of the community, and it’s such an example of what every business community in the city should look like and feel like,” said Councilmember Kristen Sneddon then.

The Coast Village Association and interested property owners began the CBID process in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Highway 101 construction.

