Coastal Cleanup Day set for Sept. 18

COURTESY PHOTO

Art from Scrap is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 302 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara.

Coastal Cleanup Day is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara-based Explore Ecology, which is overseeing the event, has a list of 28 sites for individuals to select for their cleanup areas. Explore Ecology encourages people to pick one to clean up with their friends and family.

And site cleanup captains are being sought for Goleta and Butterfly Beach in Montecito.

In other Explore Ecology news, Nicole Roehrig and Chrysanthe Pantages have joined the Art from Scrap team.

“We are so appreciative of their creative energy, expertise and enthusiasm,” Explore Ecology said in its newsletter.

Art from Scrap is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It’s located at 302 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to exploreecology.org.

— Dave Mason