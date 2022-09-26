More than 10,000 pounds of trash collected during Goleta event

Site captain Meghan Leon of the Ritz Carlton Bacara is shown with a young volunteer at Haskell’s Beach during Coastal Cleanup Day.

The recent Coastal Cleanup Day and Bulky Item Drop Off in Goleta resulted in more than 10,000 pounds of trash being collected between the two events.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the Sept. 17 events, which kicked off SB Creek Week and were deemed a grout success.

“The increased participation we see every year just goes to show how much our community cares about our creeks, watersheds and the ocean,” said Goleta Environmental Services Specialist Dan Rowell. “It was incredible to see so many people out on a Saturday morning either picking up trash from beaches or creeks, or bringing unwanted items to our bulky item drop off. Thanks to everyone who helps keep Goleta clean and beautiful!”

At left, volunteers pause for a photo at the San Jose Creek Coastal Cleanup location in Goleta on Sept. 17. At right, volunteers show off their haul at the Haskell’s Beach cleanup site.

There were three Coastal Cleanup Day locations in Goleta this year, resulting in 2,618 pounds of trash being collected by 122 volunteers.

At Haskell’s Beach, 65 volunteers served under site captain Meghan Leon of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara to collect 337 pounds of trash.

Brian Trautwein of the Environmental Defense Center led a team of 25 volunteers at San Jose Creek, where 2,152 pounds were cleaned up.

Led by resident Al Souma, 32 volunteers picked up 129 pounds of trash at Ellwood Bluffs and Beach.

A resident drops off unwanted items at Beautify Goleta’s Bulky Item Drop Off event at Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road in Goleta.

The Bulky Items Drop Off event was held at Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road, where a record 68 vehicle drop offs resulted in the collection of more than 7,500 pounds of trash.

The city of Goleta offered special thanks to Explore Ecology for coordinating Coastal Cleanup Day across the county, to the volunteers who helped make the event a success and for the ongoing support of MarBorg Industries and Big Green Cleaning.

SB Creek Week also included the Creek Week Art Contest held at the Goleta Valley Library.

With the contest concluded, winners are expected to be announced soon. The artwork submitted to the contest remains on display at the library, 500 N. Fairview Ave, until Sunday.

