Coastal Commission approves Fire Station 10 project

A rendering of the new Western Goleta Fire Station 10, which will be located on a city-owned parcel at 7952 Hollister Ave.

The California Coastal Commission has approved the long-awaited Western Goleta Fire Station 10 project.

The commission unanimously approved the project at its virtual and teleconference meeting on Thursday. Commission staff recommended the CCC approve the city’s Coastal Development Permit application with special conditions, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the city of Goleta.

Vyto Adomaitis, neighborhood services and public safety director for the city, served as the lead presented during Thursday’s meeting. He said the project approval is great news for the city.

“FS10 is a long awaited critical public safety facility that will enhance the levels of fire protection for our community. This is truly an incredible and historic day for our City, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the residents of Goleta whom we worked very collaboratively with to achieve the very successful outcome we had today,’ he said in a statement. “We also want to thank the excellent staff at the Ventura Office of the CCC for their collaboration and support. The approval of FS10 (Thursday), a project which has been talked about since 1967, 53 years, has been a breathtaking experience that none of us will ever forget. I am extremely proud of our project team and strong partnership with the Fire Department.”

The next step is for construction documents for the new station, which will be finalized by the Goleta City Council and then sent out for bid.

The project consists of the design and construction of a new three-bay, single-story fire station, approximately 11,600 square feet in size, with associated landscaping and appurtenant facilities on a city-owned parcel at 7952 Hollister Ave., across from the Sandpiper Golf Course.

The Goleta City Council approved the project in December 2018. However, because the subject site is in the Coastal Zone, a Coastal Development Permit issued by the California Coastal Commission is required. The city submitted a CDP application in January 2019, and after completing additional studies requested by CCC staff, the city learned in February 2020 that the CDP application had been deemed complete.

“The approval by the California Coastal Commission is another big milestone in the development of Fire Station 10,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a statement. “This new station will help our fire department to provide significantly better response times for fire suppression and emergency medical assistance to our residents. It truly represents a wonderful and historic day for Goleta and reinforces the City’s strong commitment to public safety.”

For more information about the project, visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/building-development/fire-station-in-western-goleta.

