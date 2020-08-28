Coastal Commission to review Goleta fire station

GOLETA — The California Coastal Commission will consider approving the Western Goleta Fire Station 10 project at its virtual meeting on Sept. 10.

The project was approved by the Goleta City Council in December 2018, but its proposed site’s location at 7952 Hollister Ave. is in the coastal zone, requiring the city of Goleta to acquire a coastal development permit from the Coastal Commission. City staff has recommended that the commission approve the city’s coastal development permit with special conditions.

Goleta mayor Paula Perotte called the meeting a “big milestone in the development” of the new fire station.

“This new station will help our fire department to provide significantly better response times for fire suppression and emergency medical assistance to areas of Western Goleta and beyond,” she said.

Goleta isn’t up to National Fire Protection Association standards for emergency response times and population to firefighter ratio, necessitating a new fire station, according to officials.

Once the coastal development permit is approved, construction documents for Fire Station 10 will be authorized by the city council to go out to bid.

The coastal commission’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be livestreamed on cal-span.org.

— Josh Grega