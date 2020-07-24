Coastal Dispensary donates to support Unity Shoppe

COURTESY PHOTO

Coastal Dispensary, a Santa Barbara cannabis business, recently announced a $10,000 donation to Unity Shoppe to support access to healthy groceries for at-risk families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a local nonprofit, Unity Shoppe provides free, healthy grocery choices to hundreds of qualifying community members in Santa Barbara.

Pat Hitchcock, the director of donor relations at Unity Shoppe, said that the nonprofit appreciates the donation and supports the efforts to provide groceries in a safe environment for at-risk community members, through proper sanitation and social distancing policies.

On top of its own efforts as a nonprofit, the Unity Shoppe organization is also a founding participant of Coastal Dispensary’s “Coastal Cares” program focused on homelessness and economic equality throughout the central coast. Employees at Coastal Cares are encouraged to give back to the community and volunteer with Unity Shoppe and PATH.

“It’s very fulfilling to see newer local companies like Coastal Dispensary supporting the important work that Unity Shoppe has been doing for over 100 years for our community,” Montecito rock star Kenny Loggins said in a statement. “I’m very happy to see Coastal Dispensary working to create a positive impact in our nonprofit community, especially during these difficult times.”

Mr. Loggins also helped Coastal Dispensary launch its Coastal Cares program and currently serves as Coastal’s community engagement ambassador.

“Coastal is focused on encouraging a healthy, happy lifestyle which can only be achieved with access to healthy, nutritional food options,” Devon Wardlow, director of public affairs at Coastal Dispensary, said in a statement. “We are proud to support Unity Shoppe on an ongoing basis and the crucial services they provide to our community. As we get through this pandemic together, it is important that our nonprofit partners have the necessary resources to serve our community in a safe and sustainable manner.”

As the pandemic rages on, Coastal Dispensary continues its focus on encouraging a happy, healthy lifestyle.

For more information, contact Ms. Wardlow at 805-637-0558 or at devon@coastaldispensary.com.

