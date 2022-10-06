0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSAn open-air hut made of fallen palm fronds provides a view of the coastal fog looming in the horizon at Goleta Beach. The weather has cooled down this week, with highs Wednesday in the low to mid-70s along the coast. As expected, things were a bit hotter inland, with a high of 91 in Santa Ynez. The National Weather Service forecast calls for warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper 70s along the coast. Lompoc is expected to have a high of 73. The weather service said the weather will remain hot in Santa Ynez, with a high of 88. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SBCC women’s soccer knocks off undefeated Allan Hancock 2-1 next post California gas prices near record-highs, but experts anticipate drop soon Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.