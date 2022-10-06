Home Local Coastal fog
Local

Coastal fog

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
An open-air hut made of fallen palm fronds provides a view of the coastal fog looming in the horizon at Goleta Beach. The weather has cooled down this week, with highs Wednesday in the low to mid-70s along the coast. As expected, things were a bit hotter inland, with a high of 91 in Santa Ynez. The National Weather Service forecast calls for warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper 70s along the coast. Lompoc is expected to have a high of 73. The weather service said the weather will remain hot in Santa Ynez, with a high of 88.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More