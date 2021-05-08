Coastal Housing Coalition elects new board president

COURTESY PHOTO

The Coastal Housing Coalition announced that Jon Standring was elected president of its board.

He was most recently board vice president and has served as co-chair of CHC’s annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference.

As president of Beachside Partners, Mr. Standring focuses on acquisitions, development and disposition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the South Coast. Prior to forming Beachside Partners in 2015, he began his commercial real estate career in 2008 after graduating from UCSB.

The new CHC board president also worked for Fidelity National Financial and its subsidiaries representing commercial leasing requirements primarily in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. In 2011, he joined Radius Group Commercial Real Estate and focused on the sale of multi-family assets throughout the South Coast. He is currently serving as president of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club Foundation, and he and his wife Lisa live in Santa Barbara with their two children.

“It’s very exciting to be in this role during a time when housing is on the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Mr. Standring said. “I look forward to working with the public and private sector to continue the conversation on workforce housing and how we as a community can move forward in the correct way.”

Other CHC board members include vice president Laura Benard, secretary Anthony Tomasello, treasurer Jon McCuskey, Olivia Marr, Ellen Bildsten, Christopher Guillen, Krista Pleiser, Brittany Stinner, Daniel Sweeney and Barry Taugher.

For more information visit www.coastalhousingcoalition.org, email info@coastalhousing.org or call Executive Director Craig Minus at 805-570-1250.

