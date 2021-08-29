“Coastal Influence’ at Santa Barbara gallery





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, the “Coastal Influence” exhibit features works such as Marcia Burtt’s “King Tide on the Ebb,” an 18- by 14-inch acrylic painting. Center, Marilee Krause’s “Beach Tree” is a 10.5- by 9-inch watercolor painting. At right, Anne Ward’s “Coast at Midmorning” is a 16- by 20-inch oil painting.

SANTA BARBARA — The exhibit “Coastal Influence” is now on display through Oct. 10 at the Marcia Burtt Gallery, 517 Laguna St.

The Santa Barbara gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

“Coastal Influence” consists of paintings and photos created by gallery artists.

The exhibit features works by Erling Sjovold, Ian Roberts, Jeff Yeomans, Marilyn Turtz, Patricia Doyle, Marcia Burtt, Anne Ward, Ann Lofquist, Michael Ferguson, Susan Petty, Bill Dewey and Marilee Krause.

For more information, call the gallery at 805-962-5588 or go to artlacuna.com/exhibits/coastal-2021.

— Dave Mason