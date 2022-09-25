COBB, Jimmie C., Sr.

Jimmie C. Cobb, Sr., age 84, passed away in Saint George, Utah on September 5, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife Sue Cobb (Langston) residing in Saint George Utah, his three children and 3 grandchildren: Sondra Wallace (Cobb) of St. George, Utah, Jimmie Cobb, Jr. of Mission Viejo, California, and Derrick Cobb of Lake Forest, California. Zack Wallace, Lauren Wallace & Dallas Cobb.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller he joined the U.S. Postal Service working in both Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties.

Jim raised his family in Carpinteria, CA where he was a beloved coach with CYAA, coaching both basketball & baseball. He retired at age 54 to pursue the love of his life, Golf.

Services honoring Jim’s life will be at 11:00 am Thursday, October 20, 2022, under direction of the Spillsbury Mortuary located at 110 S. Bluff St., St George, Utah.