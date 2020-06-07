COBB Jr., Frank B.

April 1930 ~ May 2020

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years of marriage and five children Sherrie

(Leo), Pennie (Dave), Kim (Jim), Jeannie (Brian), Burt III (Lori) and grandsons

Justin, Tyler (Erin), Nicholas and great granddaughters: Tinley and Kennedy. He is

also survived by his sister Rita Dundee (Vince Jr.) and numerous and much loved

nieces and nephews.

Due to the current need for social distancing, Frank’s family regrets that his burial

service will be delayed.

Complete obituary can be viewed and condolences shared at

www.AllenMortuary.com