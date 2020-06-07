COBB Jr., Frank B.

April 1930 ~ May 2020
He is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years of marriage and five children Sherrie
(Leo), Pennie (Dave), Kim (Jim), Jeannie (Brian), Burt III (Lori) and grandsons
Justin, Tyler (Erin), Nicholas and great granddaughters: Tinley and Kennedy. He is
also survived by his sister Rita Dundee (Vince Jr.) and numerous and much loved
nieces and nephews.
Due to the current need for social distancing, Frank’s family regrets that his burial
service will be delayed.
Complete obituary can be viewed and condolences shared at
www.AllenMortuary.com
