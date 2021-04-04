COBB, Malcolm L.

Malcolm (known to most as “Mal”) Cobb passed peacefully on January 13, 2021 at Villa Alamar in Santa Barbara. We are thankful for his presence in our lives.

Mal was born in the small town of Brawley, California where he lived with his parents until they relocated to San Diego, CA in 1953. Mal graduated for San Diego High School and later San Diego State University having earned a degree in Business Administration. He served in the Army and received an honorable discharge.

He began his career with the California Department of Employment in 1962 and rose quickly to become Manager of its Santa Barbara Office in 1966. In 1969 he was loaned to the US Dept. of Labor to represent the government in the Lyndon Johnson new government/business partnership, the National Alliance of Business. For the next ten years Mal worked with business leaders in the tri-counties seeking solutions for the hard to employ. He returned as Manager of the Santa Barbara office overseeing services to employers, workers and job seekers until his retirement in 1995. Mal was well known and widely respected for his involvement in many non-profit organizations related to personnel and job training. He created the Santa Barbara Youth Employment Service which was recognized by the State for its innovative and successful approach to finding jobs for the youth of Santa Barbara. He began the Santa Barbara Employer Advisory Council and was a member and served on the boards of Work Inc., Industry Education Council, The Santa Barbara Personnel Association and the Work Force Development Board.

Mal was a devoted father to two girls, Catherine Cobb and Carrie Cobb. He also enjoyed the companionship of a granddaughter, Hannah Cobb, daughter of Carrie Cobb. Catherine, predeceased Mal having passed in December 2019.

He was also devoted to his younger brother, Roy Cobb. They had a very special bond between them.

Mal loved to go camping and fishing with his two girls and later with his granddaughter.

He was proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and being a Life Guard. He served as an officer of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613. He was a big believer in giving back to the community.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be missed by all who knew him.