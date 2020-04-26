COCHRAN, Virginia Rose Fenton

Virginia Rose Fenton Cochran passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Born June 2, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, Virginia, or Ginny, as she was known to family and friends, moved to California as a child with her parents. She attended Stanford University as an undergrad and moved to San Francisco upon graduating to pursue what would be a highly successful career in marketing and public relations, namely in the realms of opera and classical music.

One of her greatest career highlights, and perhaps nearest and dearest to her heart, was Virginia’s role as the Executive Director of the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, beginning in the mid-1960s. Her many contributions there included creating (and aptly naming) the Academy’s annual May Madness event.

While Virginia was truly a woman ahead of her time and a force to be reckoned with in the professional world, those who knew her can also attest to the profound impact she made on a personal level with each and every individual she met. A truly elegant woman with a sharp intellect and a kind soul, she was both a strong and welcoming presence wherever she went. Her deep love of classical music, opera, and all things creative was coupled with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. She recognized the power of curiosity and lifelong learning, thus persisting in educating herself in every way possible up until her last breath.

Virginia had two daughters with her first husband Guy Lawrence “Larry” Cochran, and later remarried with Anthony “Tony” Vine. Virginia and Tony were married until his passing in 2007. The two were passionate travelers, exploring all corners of the world during their time together. Virginia is survived by her two daughters Carolyn Cochran and Diane Bird, her granddaughter Alexis Bird, and the beloved family shih tzu Dmitri.