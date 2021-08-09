Cocktails and Crafts event scheduled at The Vine

OJAI — This month’s Cocktails and Crafts session at the vine will feature a “Scent for You” workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

During the event, attendees will make their own fragrance spritz and learn a lesson about aromatherapy from aromatherapist Sherrie Dawkins. Ms. Dawkins will instruct participants how to blend essential oils to create a unique scent for their room, body or pillows.

The Vine is located at 308 E. Ojai Ave. The class costs $29 and all materials are included. Food and cocktails will be available on site for an additional cost.

To reserve a spot in the workshop, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Madison Hirneisen