COURTESY PHOTO

This mushroom is among the crafts at Cocktails and Crafts Night at The Vine in Ojai.

OJAI — Creativity and drinks mix at the new monthly “Cocktails and Crafts Night” at The Vine in Ojai.

Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at 308 E. Ojai Ave. on the outside patio.

The next session on April 15 will feature a crochet amigurumi workshop taught by Laura Dunlap of LD Craft & Design. Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures.

Amber Young-Gay, The Vine’s co-owner, created the Cocktails and Crafts Night, and her husband Sam will create special cocktails and food at special prices for the events.

Classes will be taught by artists who show their work at Poppies Arts and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai.

The cost is $25 per adult, which includes all materials (cocktails are extra). Space is limited to 10 people.

Participants will be socially distanced, and masks are required. Safety protocol for Ojai businesses is followed.

To sign up for Cocktails and Crafts Night, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Marilyn McMahon