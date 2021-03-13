Cocktails, crafts and creativity in Ojai

COURTESY PHOTO

The Vine in Ojai is hosting a Cocktails and Crafts Night, which costs $29 per adult. The fee includes these collage materials.

OJAI — Creativity and drinks will mix at the new monthly Cocktails and Crafts Night at The Vine.

Classes will be held on the third Thursday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the outside patio at The Vine, 308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

Amber Young-Gay, The Vine’s co-owner, created the Cocktails and Crafts Night, and her husband, Sam, will create special cocktails at special prices for the events.

Classes will be taught by artists who show their work at Poppies Art and Gifts.

The first session will feature a collage workshop taught by Peggie Williamson on March 18.

The cost is $29 per adult, which includes all collage materials. Cocktails are extra. Space is limited to 10 people.

Participants will be socially distanced and masks are required. Safety protocol for Ojai businesses is followed.

To sign up or for more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Grayce McCormick