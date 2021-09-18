‘Coco’ back on big screen

DISNEY-PIXAR

HOLLYWOOD — El Capitan Theatre will present Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” Friday through Sept. 27.

“Coco” is about Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

COCO is rated PG for thematic elements.

Before every screening, El Capitan guests can enjoy “The Fiesta of Lights” featuring music from the film.

Daily showtimes for Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday through Sept. 26 and 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at andango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $12 for children ages 3-11 and those 60 and older.

All guests must follow posted COVID-19 instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. Policies are at elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation.

— Dave Mason