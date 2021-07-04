‘Coco’ song to join ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’

A new song and a new animated scene from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” is joining the “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” movie at Disney California Adventure.

DISNEY PARKS

A scene inspired by “Coco” will join “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

“Mickey’s PhilharMagic” is a 3-D animated movie in which Donald Duck encounters characters and songs from a variety of Disney films. The addition of the “Coco” scene marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on animated characters from both studios in the same scene.

The song is “Un Poco Loco.” It will make its debut in “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” movie July 17 at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim (in the building that formerly housed the 3-D Muppets movie) and Disneyland Paris. The scene will be added to the “Mickey’s PhilharmMagic” movie in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom later this year as part of the Florida resort’s 50th anniversary. (Magic Kingdom was the first park to open when the resort opened in 1971.)

One of the original composers for “Coco” produced a score unique to “Mickey’s PhilharMagic,” according to a news release.

— Dave Mason