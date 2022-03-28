‘Coda’ wins Oscar for best picture

“Coda,” the story of a deaf family, won the Oscar for best picture Sunday night during an Academy Awards show that was full of scripted entertainment, momentous history and some unscripted drama.

The Oscar for best actor went to a tearful Will Smith for “King Richard,” and the Oscar for best actress was earned by a jubilant Jessica Chastain for starring as a televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

A Santa Barbara County connection appeared during the broadcast when Bill Murray came on the stage during the “in memoriam” segment and praised Montecito filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who directed Mr. Murray in the original “Ghostbusters” movies. Mr. Reitman died Feb. 12.

“When Ivan Reitman was 10 years old, his parents gave him a sleeping pill, wrapped him in a blanket, and put him beneath the deck of a boat to escape Czechoslovakia,” Mr. Murray said while an on-stage choir sang songs such as “Spirit in the Sky.” “He made some movies. Some really good movies. He married a pretty girl and raised some children, and they make movies too. Ivan, I love your work.”

Mr. Smith won the Oscar for best actor for playing tennis stars Serena and Venus WIilliams’ father, Richard, in “King Richard.” And he used his speech to apologize for earlier walking up to presenter Chris Rock, and slapping him hard in the face before the Dolby Theater audience. Mr. Rock had just made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith for looking like the title character of “G.I. Jane.” Ms. Pinkett Smith’s appearance is because of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that she has discussed publicly.

The moment between Mr. Smith and Mr. Rock left the Dolby Theater in stunned silence.

After returning to his seat, Mr. Smith cussed at Mr. Rock. The live broadcast at that point was muted, but Mr. Smith’s words were clear to anyone watching the ABC telecast as he told Mr. Rock not to make jokes about his wife.

Later, it was a different emotional moment when Mr. Smith accepted his Oscar.

With tears streaming down his face, Mr. Smith referred to the moment with Mr. Rock, and said, “I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back.”

“Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met. I got to protect Saniyya (Sidney] and Demi (Singleton), the two actresses that played Venus and Serena (Williams). I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people.”

Statements about love and acceptance and support for Ukraine were among the show’s moments.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Chastain condemned bigoted legislation and said, “We’ve talked about love a lot. And I’m inspired by her (Tammy Faye’s) compassion, and I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward. And it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror. And for any of you out there who do in fact feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you.”

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, the show began with Beyonce’s performance at a Compton tennis court of “Be Alive” from “King Richard” and went on to some historic moments. Troy Kotsu became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. He was named best supporting actor role for “Coda.”

“This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Mr. Kotsur signed during his acceptance speech at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. “This is our moment.”

Sixty years ago, Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win an Oscar for Anita in “West Side Story.” On Sunday night, Anita DeBose won for the same role in director Steven Spielberg’s remake. Ms. DeBose, who is black, Latina and white, became the first openly queer woman of color to win.

“Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” she said as she accepted the Oscar. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity….I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us.”

email: dmason@newspress.com