Coffee and Community event in Goleta

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail CITY OF GOLETA PHOTOMore than 60 Goleta residents gather Saturday for the city government’s second neighborhood Coffee and Community event at the Goleta Valley Library. The bilingual event provided residents in the city’s District 1 and beyond a chance to meet each other and share their concerns with Mayor Paula Perotte, 1st District City Councimember Luz Reyes-Martín and various city staff members. Councilmember Reyes-Martin addressed issues such as the city’s first inclusive playground at Stow Grove Park, the condition of Cathedral Oaks Road, the city’s new Plastic Reduction Ordinance and the Beautify Goleta event set for this Saturday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Military facilities regain $95 million from border wall settlement next post AG strikes down dual language ban Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.