Helen Coffey beloved aunt and family member passed away at the age of 99. Helen was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Josephine and Osborne Coffey. Helen is pre-deceased by her cherished brother William (Billie) Coffey (2018). Both Helen and Billie grew up in the Goleta Valley. Their first home was in the back of the Coffey’s Grocery Store located on Hollister Avenue in downtown Goleta. They frequented and spent much time at the homestead of the Coffey Family Ranch where they grew walnuts, lemons and later avocados. Helen graduated from Santa Barbara High School, she then attended and graduated from Woodbury University in Fashion Design. Her thoughts of working in the fashion industry changed when she was called back home to do the bookkeeping in the family business and volunteer for the wounded, because it was the height of World War II.

After the War ended, Coffey’s Grocery Store was sold and Osborne built a comfortable home for the family on the Coffey Family Ranch and concentrated on growing lemons and avocados. Helen went to work for The Hughes women’s clothing store, as their bookkeeper and credit manager for 30 years. Helen spent many years volunteering at the courthouse for Fiesta. She enjoyed the costumes, food and traditions that the Fiesta spirit brings to Santa Barbara. She was an exceptional baker and enjoyed reading and finding new and different recipes to try and add to her extensive collection. She loved animals and supported the Humane Society, and she was a huge advocate to keep the memory of the Goleta Valley alive by supporting The Stow House and The Goleta Depot.

Helen is survived by her many nieces Brenda Castillo (Rudolph), Diane Coffey (James), Vicki McMurray, Michelle Gasser, Angelina Stupak (Brian) and Helen’s shining star, her one nephew Dylan Rhoads.

Helen had a sharp wit and could really throw out an opinionated observation, but she was generous and held a genuine concern for her family, friends, animals and community. She will be greatly missed.

In honoring health and safety standards, a private burial will take place at the Goleta Cemetery.