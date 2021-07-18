COGGAN, Yale David

Yale Coggan was born in Detroit on November 4, 1920. He died in Laguna Niguel at the age of 100 on June 25, 2021.

Yale is survived by his three children, Marne, Channa and Dara; by six grandchildren, Ruth, Mimi, Daniel, Noam, Isaac and Jesse; and by four great-grandchildren Avishai, Hillel, Adele and Hadar.

A Celebration of Life for Yale will be held at Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara at 3:00pm on November 4, 2021. Donations in Yale’s honor may be made to the Santa Barbara Jewish Federation, UCSB Hillel or Congregation B’nai B’rith. May his memory be a blessing.