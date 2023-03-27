Cohen to lead Ojai Playwrights Conference

OJAI — The Ojai Playwrights Conference has appointed Jeremy B. Cohen as its new producing artistic director, following a nationwide search to replace Robert Egan.

OPC, known for its support of diverse playwrights tackling political and social issues, will see Mr. Cohen take the reins following his previous tenure at Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis.

Mr. Cohen has had extensive experience as a playwright, director, and arts leader, having worked at venues including the Guthrie Theater and Steppenwolf Theater. That experience has left OPC Board President Mark Helm confident that “OPC’s future is in good hands.”

OPC is planning for this summer’s OPC 2023 New Works Festival.

— Caleb Beeghly