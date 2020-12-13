COKE, Lucille Juanita

Lucille Juanita Coke, 91, of Carpinteria, passed away on December 4, 2020.

She was born to the late Minor and Opal Deering on October 12, 1929 in Turkey, Texas.

She married the late Eugene Coke in 1945.

She had three children, Ronald, Daniel, and Karen. The family moved to Carpinteria in 1957 which is where she raised the family.

She is survived by her son Daniel (Roxanne) Coke, daughter Karen Corral; and seven grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Bernstein, Stacey (Robert) Leyva, Kristen (Matt) Sutton, Julia (Brandon) Lampe, Anica (Martin) Hill, Tiffani (Marcos) Ortega, and Tyler (Cassandra) Corral. She has 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Peggy Barfield, Dixie (Thomas) Bradsher, and Linda Scott.

Upon moving to the small beach town of Carpinteria, she instantly fell in love with the beach and we spent almost everyday there, weather permitting. That spirit and love of the beach was instilled in the family early and it still exists through several generations. She was a member of the Carpinteria Community Church, and until recently was active in lawn bowling in Santa Barbara. She also loved playing bingo with the Carpinteria seniors.

Lucille was the second oldest of the children in her large family. She was a caregiver and supported her family in any way to improve their lives. We often had her siblings and family living with us when they were going through difficult times and illnesses. She took care of family and friends and was dedicated to helping others.

We want to thank Mission Terrace and Dr. Omlid, and the nurses and staff who gave such special care and attention to our mom, we really appreciate all you did for her and to help us during this time.

There will be a private family service at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local foodbank or the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.