COLBURN, Gaylene

We remember Gaylene as a loving mother, wife, sister, tante, and friend. Her impact was felt by so many in the Santa Barbara community who knew her outgoing nature and infectious laugh. She was called home to Jesus on Saturday, July 11th after a brief battle with leukemia.

Gaylene Helen Kootstra was born on July 24th, 1961 to Helen and Dewey Kootstra, she was the third of five children. The family of Dutch immigrants called North Hollywood home and lived next to the family dairy. She spent her childhood in Sun Valley, California, and attended Village Christian School and Bethel Christian Reformed Church where her faith was nurtured and grew. When she was in high school the family dairy business brought them to Bakersfield. She went on to Westmont College to study business, where she would eventually meet the love of her life, Dale Colburn. They met while skiing the slopes of Utah on an interim semester, and married after graduation on January 21, 1984. They made their home in Santa Barbara where she worked as an accountant, and they enjoyed an adventuresome decade as a couple before the birth of their daughters, Ciena and Adyson. The adventures continued with camping trips, whitewater river rafting, snow-skiing and waterskiing; Gaylene leading the pack with skill and grace.

Gaylene was an immensely talented woman who put her skills to good use serving her community. She designed printed materials for church and mothering groups, and organized nearly everything for her daughter’s volleyball teams. She was generous with her time and effort, often staying up all night to finish a project. As an accomplished seamstress who often altered wedding dresses and sewed clothes for her girls, she recently made over 200 masks for family and friends. Every broken appliance was conquered by her resourceful determination. She was incredibly bold and fearless. One look at her face after she flew down the ski slope and it was clear that she absolutely loved her life. She made friends everywhere she went, often accompanied by her dog Roxy, and always had time to talk and listen.

In recent years, she took great pride seeing her daughters mature into strong, independent women, celebrating with them in their successes. She loved being a mom, and was thrilled to see the fruits of her teaching in their lives.

She will be missed by her family, her loving husband Dale and daughters, Ciena and Adyson Colburn, her brothers Howard and Perrin Kootstra, sisters, Marlene Burell and Joy Morrow and by countless friends and nieces, nephews, in-laws

and cousins.

Gaylene was a woman of true faith, beloved by her friends at Trinity Baptist, Calvary Chapel and Santa Barbara Community Church, and we take comfort in knowing that she is now home with her Lord and Savior.

A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, July 24th.