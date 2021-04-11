Colby Davis appointed to National CASA Leadership Council

Kim Colby Davis has been appointed as the executive director to the National Leadership Council and the Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/ Guardian ad Litem Association for Children.

During her two-year term, Ms. Colby Davis will work alongside child welfare leaders from across the country, aiming to play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of more than 950 local programs that make up the National CASA/GAL network, according to a news release.

In 2019, approximately 93,300 volunteers served more than 271,000 children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

“With more than 400,000 children in foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy,” the news release read.

The Leadership Councils are considered a vital part of the network’s initiatives to serve as many children in foster care as possible.

Ms. Colby Davis joined CASA of Santa Barbara County in 2006 as a volunteer, and accepted the position of executive director in 2009. Along with her 11 staff members and volunteer force of more than 300 community members, the group has been able to expand its services from 150 per year to more than 500, officials said.

“As a citizen of Santa Barbara County, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a collaborative network that will help us continuously improve the way we serve children in our community,” Ms. Colby Davis said in a statement.

To learn more about CASA of Santa Barbara County or to become a volunteer, visit www.sbcasa.org.

— Mitchell White