Cold Spring board irresponsible

I voted “no” on Cold Spring L2020. Every district resident should read Amanda Rowan’s recent column in the News-Press’ Voices section about the Measure C bond and how the language is the same as L2020.

More concerning is the fact that the Cold Spring School board has spent bond money without the required independent oversight committee and that legal counsel advised the board that they could spend money on items not on the Measure C project list, including surveys for another bond and architecture plans for a new administration building. These actions are illegal, plain and simple.

This weekend I received a postcard from Taxpayers for Responsible School Spending. I found the organization’s website, ourstudentsdeserve.com to be well-researched and informative. The fact that Yuri Calderon is still an employee after threatening multiple community members is beyond disgusting. He must have something on Superintendent Alzina; this is the only thing that would explain her silence.

If the school board continues to ignore this man’s past and his current incompetence, members are complicit in it all.

I had already voted, but I wish I had waited. Then I would have known from the postcard to write-in Amanda Rowan for the school board. She clearly does her homework and has the courage to raise important issues many people overlook.

Maggie Steinberger

Montecito

Editor’s note: Amanda Rowan told the News-Press she is not seeking a seat on the Cold Spring School Board.