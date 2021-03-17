Cold Spring Bridge to get upgrades

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

In the coming months, Cold Spring Bridge will get a new coat of green paint to cover up its rusty exterior thanks to a Caltrans project that began on Monday.

Cold Spring Bridge on State Route 154 will receive some external upgrades in the coming months as part of a Caltrans project to clean, inspect and repaint the bridge.

The maintenance project, which officially began Monday, will complete necessary inspections and give the bridge a fresh coating of green paint for the first time in 50 years.

In addition, the project will add a catwalk underneath the structure to allow easier access for crews to perform future inspections.

Motorists can expect some traffic delays as a result of the project, but delays are not anticipated to last more than 10 minutes, Caltrans District Five Public Information Officer Jim Shivers said.

The Caltrans project on Cold Spring Bridge will reduce the bridge to one lane during maintenance hours Monday through Friday. Officials say traffic delays will remain under 10 minutes for travelers.

Highway crews will be working on the bridge Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the bridge will operate with only one lane at these times.

The $7 million project is expected to be finished by the spring of 2023. In the meantime, Mr. Shivers told the News-Press Tuesday that “the bridge is in good shape and remains safe for everyone.”

“All of our bridges are inspected statewide every two years,” Mr. Shivers said. “So it’s not out of the ordinary to see this work performed.”

The state currently owns more than 24,000 bridges across California, all of which are inspected and maintained by Caltrans.

